First largest and most modern veterinary clinic in S.Caucasus in Baku already receiving applications - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The first largest and most modern Veterinary Clinic in the South Caucasus has already received inquiries, Director of the Veterinary Medicine Research Institute under Azerbaijan’s Agricultural Ministry Siyala Rustamova told Trend.

According to Rustamova, in the clinic, which recently opened in Baku, along with pets, farm animals are also checked and treated.

She said that up to 20 employees, including private veterinarians, paramedics and laboratory assistants are working in the clinic located on the territory of the institute.

The clinic includes a reception center, a quarantine room, a hospital, diagnostic, therapeutic, toxicological, dermatological, ophthalmological, surgical departments, ultrasound, X-ray rooms, a grooming room a and biochemical laboratory,” she noted.

Besides, according to Rustamova, provision of services by means of a first veterinary aid car is envisaged at the clinic as well.

“The clinic, which opened on December 28 last year, is already working at full capacity, "Rustamova said.

She emphasized that the clinic also operates a bio-safety research diagnostic laboratory, a production department for diagnostics and serum.

"Moreover, vaccination of animals is conducted here," said Rustamova.

She added that in the clinic provided with modern equipment, veterinarians will be able to improve their professional knowledge and skills. Along with this, conditions will be created for the further improvement of the knowledge and skills of graduates of veterinary medicine and zoo-engineering faculty of the Azerbaijan State Agrarian University.

Trend TV presents the footage from the clinic: