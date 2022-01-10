Azerbaijan talks first seismic stations to be installed in liberated Aghdam, Jabrayil, Kalbajar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

Trend:

Installation of seismic stations is envisaged, first of all, in Azerbaijan's Aghdam, Jabrayil and Kalbajar, Director General of the Republican Seismological Service Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Professor Gurban Yetirmishli told Trend.

According to Yetirmishli, the territories of Azerbaijan, liberated from the Armenian occupation [during the 2020 second Karabakh war], are a 9-point earthquake zone.

He also said that seismic stations which existed in Aghdam, Jabrayil and Kalbajar were destroyed during the Armenian occupation.

"After the liberation of our lands, we began to install seismic stations in these territories. For their installation in Aghdam, Jabrayil and Kalbajar, Turkey will provide Azerbaijan with a drilling rig free of charge,” the CEO noted.

“The Turkish delegation will arrive in Azerbaijan in May to determine the region where this rig will be located," added Yetirmishli.

The Republican Center of Seismological Service plans to install 10 seismic stations in Karabakh by 2025.