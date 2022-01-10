Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
After fulfilling tasks, entire contingent of CSTO peacekeepers to be withdrawn from Kazakhstan – Putin (UPDATE)
Armed militants attacked Almaty from three directions - Kazakh president
Riot organizers use discontent of population in some Kazakh districts – president
Galt & Taggart publishes overview on Georgia’s inflation rate, international reserves Georgia 14:45
Azerbaijan to auction real estate of Standard Bank CJSC in Baku Finance 14:44
In first exercise since independence, Indian Centre surveys 17.78 lakh acres of defence land Other News 14:43
Hungary, Azerbaijan to expand spheres of trade-economic cooperation - MFA Economy 14:43
Azerbaijan discloses volume of fruits, vegetables exported to Russian market Economy 14:42
India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier begins another phase of sea trials Other News 14:31
India mulls Iran option for wheat to Afghanistan Other News 14:29
Iran’s IAC records increase in cargo transportation via Yazd Shahid Sadooghi Airport Transport 14:13
IRICA shares data on Iran’s trade turnover for autumn Business 14:13
Almost all households in Azerbaijan to be provided with high-speed Internet until end of 2024 - minister Economy 14:09
Cargo movements in Iran’s Genaveh port down Transport 14:08
Iran shares data on electricity generation of Shirvan Combined Cycle Power Plant Oil&Gas 14:07
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 14:07
Iran eyes to join RCEP agreement Business 14:04
Omicron COVID-19 variant revealed in Azerbaijan Society 14:01
Azerbaijani oil exports via BTC to decrease m-o-m Oil&Gas 13:55
Iran stock companies to pay annual dividends to shareholders - CSDI Business 13:55
Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation 5.9% in Dec vs 5.6% in Nov Arab World 13:51
Iran faces challenges of smuggling of agricultural products - Agriculture Commission Business 13:42
Iran to develop agriculture sector with innovative technologies Business 13:40
Iran imposes export taxes on certain products to regulate market volatility Business 13:39
Iran sees record number of applicants registered for National Housing Movement Plan Construction 13:37
Iran's renewable electricity generation capacity expected to increase Oil&Gas 13:35
Iran grants subsidies for agricultural inputs Business 13:34
Kuwait receives Iran's first live animal shipment Business 13:32
Iran’s major steel companies increase iron ore pellet production Business 13:10
Uzbek Commodity Exchange announces weekly quotes of commodities for export Uzbekistan 13:09
Georgia, Azerbaijan continue negotiations on passenger railroad traffic resumption Georgia 13:09
Tehran, Moscow may sign strategic deal Oil&Gas 13:08
EIB, Haldor Topsoe ink loan agreement in carbon emission reduction sphere Oil&Gas 13:05
Tokayev claims soon to present proof of plans of terrorist attack on Kazakhstan Central Asia 12:43
Russia-US talks on security guarantees begin in Geneva Russia 12:42
Training exercises of Azerbaijani commandos held (VIDEO) Society 12:37
UK not yet in a position to live with COVID-19 - minister Gove Europe 12:37
Riot organizers use discontent of population in some Kazakh districts – president Kazakhstan 12:34
After fulfilling tasks, entire contingent of CSTO peacekeepers to be withdrawn from Kazakhstan – Putin Kazakhstan 12:32
Flags at Turkic States Organization headquarters lowered due to mourning in Kazakhstan Politics 12:32
Kazakh state secretary talks possible reasons behind unrests in country Kazakhstan 12:31
Germany puts Israel on high-risk Covid list Israel 12:22
13 university graduates employed by Veyseloglu Group of Companies (VGC) (PHOTO) Society 12:18
Uzbekistan becomes world leader in sale of gold in for November 2021 Uzbekistan 12:15
Index of Tehran Stock Exchange continues to drop for second straight day Finance 12:12
Priority for special services - arrest terrorists, Kazakhstan says Kazakhstan 12:10
TAP’s technical forward capacity by Jan.16 Oil&Gas 12:00
Over 1,500 persons detained in Kazakhstan for violating state of emergency Kazakhstan 11:54
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 11:53
Uzbek Statistics Committee shares data on imports of meat for 11M2021 Uzbekistan 11:49
Сivilians killed in Kazakhstan as result of riots - President Tokayev Kazakhstan 11:48
Kazakhstan records 17 security officers killed during riots Kazakhstan 11:36
Azerbaijani currency rates for January 10 Finance 11:36
All Kazakh airports, except Almaty and Taldykorgan, work normally - Civil Aviation Committee Kazakhstan 11:35
All administrative facilities in four cities of Kazakhstan cleared from captors Kazakhstan 11:34
IRICA unveils value of Iran’s trade turnover with EAEU member states Business 11:32
Kazakhstan–Georgia charter flights continue despite tensions in Kazakh cities Georgia 11:30
Colonel of National Security Committee found dead in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan Kazakhstan 11:18
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices Oil&Gas 11:17
Turkey to commission another high-speed railway until 2023 (Exclusive) Turkey 11:15
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 11:13
Uzbek Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange reveals volume of transactions for 2021 Uzbekistan 11:10
Turkey reveals cargo, passenger traffic at new Istanbul airport for 2021 Turkey 11:07
Turkmenistan prepares to open joint border trade zone with Uzbekistan Business 11:06
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for January 10 Georgia 11:05
CSTO peacekeeping force will leave Kazakhstan as soon as situation stabilizes - MFA Kazakhstan 10:53
Head of police department of Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region dies Kazakhstan 10:42
Public service centers resume work in Kazakhstan except for some regions Kazakhstan 10:41
WoodMac says new gas swap to help Azerbaijan avoid domestic gas shortages Oil&Gas 10:37
Water reserves of Iran’s dams shrinking Oil&Gas 10:34
Azerbaijan's police detects abandoned missile systems in liberated Fuzuli (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 10:27
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 10 Oil&Gas 10:24
Cargo transportation via Iran's Persian Gulf International Airport soars Transport 10:24
National Bank of Kazakhstan talks state of banking sector across country Finance 10:13
Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry, Saudi ACWA Power to assess environmental impact of joint projects Oil&Gas 10:10
Iran's Petropars Company accelerates operations at South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 10:07
Georgia’s oil imports from Iran up Georgia 10:03
Iranian currency rates for January 10 Finance 09:52
Post offices to give out pensions, benefits as usual in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 09:51
Kazakhstan assessing damage on Almaty int'l airport from riots Kazakhstan 09:49
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Kazakhstan Politics 09:48
Iran increases its sugar reserves Business 09:48
Iran’s PMO records decrease in loading/unloading activity at Jask Port Transport 09:47
IMF talks on impact of Turkish lira’s depreciation on Azerbaijan’s financial system Finance 09:46
Azerbaijan’s AzerGold looking for medical services via tender Tenders 09:46
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for January 9, 2022 Uzbekistan 09:45
Iran’s NISOC shares data on its extraction plan Oil&Gas 09:44
Over 500 attackers, marauders detained in Kazakhstan's Almaty Kazakhstan 09:37
Azerbaijani embassy in Kazakhstan appeals to citizens Society 09:31
Bulgaria receives maximum possible amount of Azerbaijani gas Oil&Gas 09:30
Oil prices edge up on Kazakhstan, Libyan supply worries Oil&Gas 09:27
Iran records decrease in cargo movements at Amirabad port Transport 09:27
Political analysts, experts consider sending CSTO forces to Kazakhstan illegal Politics 09:26
Almost 8,000 people detained in Kazakhstan due to riots Kazakhstan 09:21
Iran-Turkmenistan railway may bring great benefits to both countries Transport 09:13
Number of flights from Iran's Tabriz International Airport up Transport 09:07
Iran says obstacles to dev't of transport, energy ties with Turkmenistan resolved Business 09:06
Iran sees increase in load/unload operations in Qeshm port Transport 09:04
Iran, Azerbaijan cooperate on joint use of border rivers – Iranian official Oil&Gas 08:55
US Covid-19 case tally crosses 60 million US 08:31
Kazakhstan calculates damage caused by riots to business Kazakhstan 07:47
Two extremist groups neutralized in Almaty Kazakhstan 07:07
Kazakhstan faces hybrid terrorist attack: Secretary of State Kazakhstan 06:48
