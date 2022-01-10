Omicron COVID-19 variant revealed in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10
Trend:
Omicron COVID-19 variant has been revealed in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to a joint statement made by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health, the State Agency for Mandatory Health Insurance, and TABIB.
Will be updated
