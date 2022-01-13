Azerbaijan extends term of compulsory medical insurance services exemption from VAT

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev approved a law on amendments to the Tax Code, Trend reports.

According to the amendment, the period for exemption of medical services, provided at the expense of the Compulsory Health Insurance Fund, from VAT has been extended until January 1, 2023.

Previously, the services were exempted from VAT until January 1, 2022.