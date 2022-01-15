Azerbaijan confirms 710 more COVID-19 cases, 260 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 710 new COVID-19 cases, 260 patients have recovered, and 13 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 624,918 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 608,145 of them have recovered, and 8,510 people have died. Currently, 8,263 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,150 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,997,160 tests have been conducted so far.
