Tickets are available for two bus trips to Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

Trend:

Two bus trips will be organized on January 24 to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

The tickets for bus trips are already available.

The Baku-Shusha, Baku-Aghdam regular bus trips will be launched in Azerbaijan from January 24.

The one-way-tickets for Baku-Shusha-Baku trips cost 10.4 manat ($6.1) while Baku-Aghdam-Baku trips - 9.4 manat ($5.5).

The Ahmadbayli-Shusha, Fuzuli International Airport-Shusha, Barda-Aghdam regular intercity bus trips will be also launched in Azerbaijan from January 24.

The tickets for bus trips to the liberated territories can be purchased only via Yolumuz Qarabaga website.