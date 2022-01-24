Judicial investigation of two Armenian citizens accused of terrorism completed in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 16:45)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The trial on the case of two Armenian citizens accused of terrorism - Ishkhan Sargsyan and Vladimir Rafaelyan continued at the Sabunchi District Court in Azerbaijan on Jan. 24, Trend reports.

The documents were considered at a trial chaired by Judge of the Ganja Court for Grave Crimes Elmin Rustamov.

According to the documents, the coordinates of Agbulag village of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district were found in Sargsyan’s mobile phone. Also, while inspecting Sargsyan’s phone on May 27, 2021, photographs of Yukhari Ayrim village of Kalbajar district were also found.

Judge Rustamov announced that the trial was over. The next court hearing is scheduled for February 28.

According to the indictment, commander of the group of the military unit of the special intelligence forces of the Armenian Defense Ministry Ishkhan Sargsyan and Vladimir Rafaelyan, who served as a sapper engineer, illegally crossed the state border of Azerbaijan in the direction of Kalbajar district on May 27, 2021 at about 03:00 (GMT+4), where the units of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense have been deployed, and planted mines on the roads passing through Yukhari Ayrim village.

These people were arrested at the scene of the crime. Twenty three "TM 62-M" and "E-00-M" mines were seized.

Sargsyan and Rafaelyan were charged upon Articles 214.2.3 (terrorism committed through firearms and items used as weapons), 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of weapons, their components, ammunition, explosives and explosive devices), 318 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan) and 282 (sabotage) of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code.