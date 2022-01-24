Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

Trend:

Some three people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 24, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to one citizen, the second one - one, and the booster dose – one.

Totally, up until now, 11,813,843 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,214,125 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,729,273 people - the second dose while 1,870,445 people – the third dose.