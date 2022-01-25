Azerbaijan names vaccines delivered under COVAX initiative in 2021
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25
By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:
The State Agency of Azerbaijan for Compulsory Health Insurance purchases vaccines as required by the country’s relevant authorities, Trend reports citing the agency.
According to the agency, in 2021, the supply of BioNTech/Pfizer and AstraZeneca/Vahzevria coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines to Azerbaijan was ensured in accordance with the recommendations provided under the COVAX (COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access) initiative.
The agency added that last year, 16,937,790 doses of vaccines were delivered to Azerbaijan in accordance with the approved contracts.
