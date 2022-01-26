Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

Trend:

Some 30,563 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 26, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 2,621 citizens, the second one - 2,549 citizens and the booster dose – 25,393.

Totally, up until now, 11,876,073 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,220,001 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,734,704 people - the second dose while 1,921,368 people – the booster dose.