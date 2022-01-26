Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26
Trend:
Some 30,563 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 26, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 2,621 citizens, the second one - 2,549 citizens and the booster dose – 25,393.
Totally, up until now, 11,876,073 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,220,001 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,734,704 people - the second dose while 1,921,368 people – the booster dose.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Iran, Azerbaijan negotiating to change truck transportation route to outskirts of Astara city - RMTO
Integration of road bridge across Astarachay River into "North-South" ITC to benefit entire region - expert
No one should doubt that new legislation on media in Azerbaijan will meet modern developments - Azerbaijani Media Dev't Agency
Russian companies submitted 14 applications for participation in restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories - ambassador
Moscow shares Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's approach, vision on trilateral working group - ambassador
Russian ambassador talks upcoming 20th anniversary meeting of Russia-Azerbaijan intergovernmental commission
Meetings of Azerbaijani, Armenian public figures to contribute to normalization of ties – Russian ambassador