Azerbaijan confirms 3,361 more COVID-19 cases, 1,132 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 3,361 new COVID-19 cases, 1,132 patients have recovered, and 14 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 643,509 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 620,182 of them have recovered, and 8,664 people have died. Currently, 14,663 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,923 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,107,416 tests have been conducted so far.