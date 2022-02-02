Shepherd dies as result of cluster munition explosion in Azerbaijan’s Yevlakh
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2
By Samir Ali - Trend:
A shepherd was killed as a result of the cluster munition explosion in Azerbaijan’s Yevlakh district, Trend reports.
The incident occurred in Aran settlement. Twenty-six year old local resident, shepherd Ismayil Mikayilov died on the spot as a result of the cluster munition explosion.
Police officers and prosecutors immediately arrived at the scene, inspected the scene and the body, and conducted the forensic medical expertise.
Cluster munition was used by Armenia during the second Karabakh war.
