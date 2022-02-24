Azerbaijan confirms 1,755 more COVID-19 cases, 4,517 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,755 new COVID-19 cases, 4,517 patients have recovered, and 23 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 781,538 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 754,041 of them have recovered, and 9,330 people have died. Currently, 18,167 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,291 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,522,155 tests have been conducted so far.