Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26
Trend:
Some 30,509 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Feb. 26, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 2,026 citizens, the second dose into 1,667 citizens, the third and more dose - into 25,274 citizens while the booster (third) dose after a positive test result - into 1,542.
Totally, up until now, 12,957,147 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,297,076 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,783,478 people - the second dose, 2,673,818 people - the third and more dose, and 202,775 - the booster (third) dose after a positive test result.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan propose organizing talks between Ukraine and Russia - Zelenskyy
Numerous Azerbaijani citizens apply for evacuation from Ukraine - State Committee on Work with Diaspora
Int’l community must make efforts to prevent tragedies like in Azerbaijan's Khojaly in future - Kazakhstan's Embassy
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: Alibaba Mammadov’s death is a great and irreplaceable loss for our culture and all our people (PHOTO)
Turkey expects perpetrators of Khojaly genocide to be brought to justice - advisor to Turkish president (VIDEO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend nationwide march to commemorate 30th anniversary of Khojaly genocide (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Labour-Social Protection of Population talks plans to expand digital infrastructure
Killings of civilians at Khojaly stemmed from policy of ethnic hatred against Azerbaijanis at state level in Armenia - MFA