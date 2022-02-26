Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

Trend:

Some 30,509 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Feb. 26, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 2,026 citizens, the second dose into 1,667 citizens, the third and more dose - into 25,274 citizens while the booster (third) dose after a positive test result - into 1,542.

Totally, up until now, 12,957,147 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,297,076 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,783,478 people - the second dose, 2,673,818 people - the third and more dose, and 202,775 - the booster (third) dose after a positive test result.