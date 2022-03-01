Leading world universities to be included in new State program for education of Azerbaijani youth - minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 1
By Humay Aghajanova – Trend:
The leading universities of the world will be included in the "State program for the education of Azerbaijani youth in prestigious foreign universities for 2022-2026", Minister of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev said at a press conference on the State program, Trend reports.
According to him, a phased selection will be carried out to this end.
"In late May-June, we will consider the possibility of participation by students who meet the necessary criteria in the state program," Amrullayev said.
The "State program for the education of Azerbaijani youth in prestigious foreign universities for 2022-2026" has been approved by the order of President Ilham Aliyev.
