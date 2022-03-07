Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 7

Trend:

Some five people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on March 7, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Five citizens were vaccinated with the third dose and the next doses.

Totally, up until now, 13,159,756 vaccine doses were administered, 5,308,772 of citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,795,324 people - the second dose, 2,842,070 people - the third dose and the next doses. Some 213,590 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.