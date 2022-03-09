Azerbaijan's positions in Khojaly, Goranboy undergo fire from Armenian groups (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 11:20)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9

Azerbaijani army's positions underwent fire from Armenian armed group in the direction of Khojaly and Goranboy districts beginning from afternoon on March 8 till morning on March 9 of Azerbaijan’s territory, in which the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“The units of the Azerbaijani army stationed in the abovementioned districts returned fire,” the message said. “Presently, the situation in these districts is stable and is fully controlled by the Azerbaijani units.”