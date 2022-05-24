Baku Higher Oil School hosts closing ceremony of Third International Student Research and Science Conferences (PHOTO)

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has hosted the closing ceremony of the Third International Student Research and Science Conferences dedicated to the 99th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Opening the event with a keynote speech, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov thanked the participants of the scientific conferences and the scientific advisers and congratulated the winners. Emphasizing the importance of scientific research, the rector advised young people to take an active part in research activities. He said that it is gratifying that among BHOS students, there are young people who have distinguished themselves in this field. Elmar Gasimov also spoke about the importance of the scientific conferences held at BHOS.

"We are proud to host such prestigious scientific conferences. One of the important missions of our university is to train and support young scientists. This is also a great contribution to Azerbaijani science”.

Speaking at the event, Director of the Institute of Petrochemical Processes of ANAS, Academician Vagif Abbasov congratulated the participants and their scientific advisers, noting that the conferences are an important step in increasing the interest of young people in science. He said that at future conferences, a student who wants to become a scientist will be awarded a scholarship or award by the Institute of Petrochemical Processes.

The Third International Student Research and Science Conferences, which were held from April 18 to 29, covered such topics as “Petroleum Geoscience and Engineering”, “Process Automation and Information Security 2022”, “Sustainable Development in Chemistry and Chemical Engineering”. 238 theses were selected and presented to the conferences this year. 101 of them were prepared by students of Baku Higher Oil School.

The evaluation of the conference participants was conducted by the BHOS faculty, representatives of Schneider Electric, Kinetics Technology, SOCAR AQŞ LLC, BP, ANAS Institute of Petrochemical Processes, ANAS Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnologies, ANAS Institute of Control Systems, and ANAS Institute of Chemistry of Additives.

Students and young researchers from Baku Higher Oil School, SOCAR Oil and Gas Research and Design Institute, Baku State University, Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University , Azerbaijan State Economic University, Sumgait State University, Azerbaijan Technical University, Ganja State University, National Aviation Academy, Baku Engineering University, Lankaran State University, Mingachevir State University, Middle East Technical University, Azerbaijan State Marine Academy, and ANAS Institutes made presentations at the conferences. Some students presented their theses individually and some - as a team.

After the evaluation by the jury, the participants took first, second and third places in various categories and were awarded with incentive prizes. They also received valuable gifts from sponsoring companies. Conference participants were awarded in 18 sections. BHOS students won first place in 14 sections.

BHOS partners in the conferences were SOCAR Polymer LLC, SOCAR AQŞ LLC, BP, Kinetics Technology, ABB Global Marketing, Avandsis Group MMM, Emerson Process Management, and Schlumberger.

In 2013, the First Student Scientific and Technical Conference dedicated to the 90th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev was held for the first time within the Information and Communication Technologies section of Baku Higher Oil School. In 2018-2019, Republican Scientific and Technical Conferences were held. Since 2020, International Scientific Conferences have been held.