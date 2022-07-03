Azerbaijan national judo team wins first place at tournament in Romania (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. The Azerbaijani national judo team among adults took first place at the open European tournament held in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani team won 3 gold and 3 bronze medals in the competition and took first place in the overall standings. Nazir Talybov (60 kg), Telman Veliyev (73 kg) and Murad Fatiev (90 kg) won gold medals for the team. Azerbaijani wrestlers Rashad Yelkiyev (60 kg), Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg) and Nariman Mirzayev (73 kg) won bronze medals.

Azerbaijan was represented by 17 judokas, including 14 men and 3 women. 62 women and 150 men judokas from 33 countries took part in the open European tournament.