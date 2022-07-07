Azerbaijan confirms 40 more COVID-19 cases, 49 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Azerbaijan has detected 40 new COVID-19 cases, 49 patients have recovered, and one citizen has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 793,546 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 783,550 of them have recovered, and 9,719 people have died. Currently, 277 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,348 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 6,980,033 tests have been conducted so far.