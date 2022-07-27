Azerbaijan's State Border Service detains unknown trespassers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. The State Border Service of Azerbaijan Republic successfully continues to safeguard the state border, the agency told Trend.

On July 26, the border guard detachment detained two strangers attempting to breach the state border with Georgia on the frontier post of the 'Gazakh' Separate Border Division near the village of Ikinci Shikhli of the Gazakh district.

"The detainees were residents of Azerbaijan's Shaki district Kamal Nasibov (born in 1987), and Elnur Aliyev (born in 1991). The investigation established that they had arrived at the mentioned territory in Nasibov's car. When inspecting the car, seven grams of a substance similar to marijuana, two pistols, a hunting rifle, five cartridges, a pocket knife, a dagger, 3,300 manat ($1,940) and $200 were found and seized," the statement said.