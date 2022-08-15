Azerbaijani fencer reaches semifinal at V Islamic Solidarity Games

KONYA, Türkiye, August 15. Azerbaijani fencer Ruslan Hasanov has reached the semifinal at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

Hasanov defeated the Jordanian athlete Iyad Odeh with a score of 15:11.

In the semifinal, the Azerbaijani fencer will meet with the Uzbek athlete Fayzulla Alimov at 17:00 (GMT +3) on August 15.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.