Azerbaijani women's saber fencing team win gold medal of V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)

KONYA, Türkiye, August 15. Azerbaijani women's saber fencing team won the gold medal of the V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

They won the team from Uzbekistan with a score of 45:34.

Earlier, Azerbaijani fencer Ruslan Hasanov won silver.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.