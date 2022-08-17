Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. A total of 1,791 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 17, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 301 citizens, the second dose to 261 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 1,057 citizens. As many as 172 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,842,888 vaccine doses were administered, 5,370,777 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,860,329 people – the second dose, 3,354,294 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 257,488 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.