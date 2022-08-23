Russian Metrovagonmash to deliver new metro cars to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 23. Another 20 metro cars (4 trains) purchased by the Baku Metro from the Metrovagonmash Russian transport machine building company will be delivered to Baku, Trend reports via Head of the Department on work with Baku Metro CJCS Faig Akhmadov.

The company has already started the production of cars in accordance with the contract.

"The delegation of the Baku Metro will go to Russia to inspect the manufactured carriages this September. All 20 carriages will be delivered to Baku by the end of the year," Akhmadov added.