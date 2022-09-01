Azerbaijan appoints commandant of liberated Lachin district, resumes police activity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. The head of the police department of Azerbaijan’s liberated Lachin district, police colonel Adil Asadov has been appointed the commandant of the district, senior inspector of the Barda regional group of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, senior police lieutenant Aslan Giyasli told Trend.

According to Giyasli, the activities of the district police department have been resumed in the administrative territory of the Lachin district.

Police officers and military personnel of the internal troops set up posts on the territory of the district. Ensuring the safety of visitors to the area has been organized at a high level.