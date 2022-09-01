Chairman of MUSIAD Azerbaijan holds number of meetings in Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Chairman of the Board of MUSIAD Azerbaijan Rashad Jabirli held a number of meetings in Türkiye, the organization told Trend.

According to MUSIAD Azerbaijan, Jabirli met with Mayor of Aksu Halil Shahin in Antalya. During the meeting, the sides discussed joint projects to be implemented in the future.

The chairman also informed the mayor about the favorable investment environment in Azerbaijan. Halil Shahin noted that Turkish entrepreneurs are interested in activities in many areas of Azerbaijan, including agriculture.

Furthermore, Jabrayilli visited MUSIAD’s branch. During his meeting with the head of MUSIAD Bogachkhan Goksu, he noted that Türkiye always attaches great importance to strengthening ties with fraternal Azerbaijan. He stressed that Turkish and Azerbaijani people are always together, and in the future must take steps to strengthen these ties based on the principle of "one nation, two states".

“One of our main goals is to ensure increase of investments Turkish businessmen in Azerbaijan,” he stated.

MUSIAD unites more than 12,000 participants in 164 branches in 81 countries and has 83 branches in Türkiye.