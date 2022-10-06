Azerbaijan confirms 72 more COVID-19 cases, 151 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Azerbaijan has detected 72 new COVID-19 cases, 151 patients have recovered, and two patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 821,937 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 811,379 of them have recovered, and 9,927 people have died. Currently, 631 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,848 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,266,943 tests have been conducted so far.