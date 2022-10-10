Azerbaijan's ministry of health and delegation of WB technical assistance mission hold meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. A meeting was held at the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan with the delegation of the World Bank (WB) Technical Assistance Mission which is in the country on a working visit, Trend reports.

Minister of Health Teymur Musayev noted that Azerbaijan attached great importance to the cooperation with the WB - the world's most influential financial institution.

"Cooperation with the World Bank in various fields is of particular importance in terms of applying international best practices," he said.

In his speech, Musayev pointed out that the use of digital technologies is the base of reforms in the healthcare system of Azerbaijan.

"Improving the healthcare system of Azerbaijan is the priority issue for the country," he added.

He also stressed that regular meetings of the Ministry of Health with the missions of the WB give a powerful impetus to strengthening cooperation.

Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome and high hospitality, Lead Health Economist of the World Bank Driss Zine Eddine El Idrissi emphasized the fruitful cooperation between the World Bank and Azerbaijan and also expressed support for the reforms carried out in the healthcare system of Azerbaijan.

The main goals of the World Bank Technical Assistance Mission are to provide the Ministry of Health and other health authorities of the country with technical assessments and recommendations of the World Bank regarding the payment system and legislative changes necessary for e-Health (e-Səhiyyə); holding an outreach workshop to share information on technical assessments conducted by the World Bank team and recommendations on payment options and legislative changes needed for e-Health, etc.