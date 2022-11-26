Second day of 1st Ojag International Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup being held in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The second day of the 1st International “Ojaq Cup” in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports on November 26.

On November 25-27, the Ojaq Sports Club holds the 1st International “Ojaq Cup” in Rhythmic Gymnastics. The athletes representing 13 countries, including over 200 Azerbaijani gymnasts, take part in the competitions.

Among the participants are young gymnasts born in 2007-2016, who perform both in the individual program and in group exercises.