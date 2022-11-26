Construction of hydroelectric power plants continues in Azerbaijan's Zangilan - official (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:59

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The construction of four hydroelectric power plants continues in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Zangilan District Vahid Hajiyev said, Trend reports on November 26.

Hajiyev made the remark during a meeting on "Sustainable development and reintegration of liberated territories" organized by Azerbaijan’s Karabakh Revival Foundation between representatives of leading companies which are donors and partners of the foundation, and the public representatives in Baku.

At the meeting an exchange of views took place on the role of business in the process of revival of Karabakh, the development of cooperation between business, society and government agencies in this area and on other issues.

Hajiyev noted that restoration and construction work in the liberated territories continues at a rapid pace.

“Large-scale restoration and construction work is underway and major infrastructure projects are being implemented in the liberated territories,” he explained. “One of the completed projects is the Zangilan International Airport, the opening ceremony of which took place with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the anniversary of Zangilan’s liberation. This is a very big event not only for Zangilan, but for the entire region.”

“As is known, 326 people have already been returned to Aghali village within the framework of the Great Return [state program]. Conditions are being created for the population, infrastructure facilities are being implemented, employment issues are being resolved. Currently, work is underway to accommodate small entrepreneurs here,” the official also noted.

“Besides, the construction of the Horadiz-Aghband railway is expected to be completed by the end of next year," he added.

