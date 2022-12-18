MGIMO expert dismissed from institute for speaking out against Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Mikhail Alexandrov, a leading expert at the Center for Military and Political Studies of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), who made provocative statements against Azerbaijan, was dismissed from his work at the institution, Trend reports via MGIMO.

Alexandrov's statements were assessed by the institute's management as unreasonably aggressive and clearly unprofessional.

Previously, the Russian expert proposed organizing a missile strike on Azerbaijan in order to stop oil supplies to the West and cause an increase in the price of hydrocarbons.