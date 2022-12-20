EN
RU
AZ
TR
FA
News Terminal
Menu
Latest
Azerbaijan
Politics
Economy
Society
Other News
Economy
Oil&Gas
ICT
Finance
Business
Construction
Transport
Tourism
Tenders
Iran
Nuclear Program
Politics
Business
Society
Central Asia
Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan
Turkmenistan
Tajikistan
Uzbekistan
South Caucasus
Armenia
Georgia
World
Türkiye
Russia
Israel
Arab World
Other News
Europe
US
Azernews.az
...
Home
Azerbaijan
Society
Azerbaijan establishing new medal
Society
Materials
20 December 2022 14:27 (UTC +04:00)
Follow Trend on
Telegram
Facebook
Twitter
Новости
Elchin Mehdiyev
Read more
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20.
Azerbaijan establishes the new medal,
Trend
reports.
Will be updated
Tags:
Azerbaijan
medal
Latest
Latest
Turkmen state concern opens tender to purchase material and technical resources
14:36 (UTC+04)
Tenders
Materials
Azerbaijan establishing new medal
14:27 (UTC+04)
Society
Materials
Peaceful protesters on Lachin road extend support to Azerbaijani soldiers (VIDEO)
14:25 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Uzbek Statistics Committee reveals volume of potato imports for 11M2022
14:22 (UTC+04)
Uzbekistan
Materials
Azerbaijani TABIB talks modular hospitals to be used as medical facilities
14:17 (UTC+04)
Society
Materials
Uzbekneftegaz obtains new industrial gas flow from Doyakhotin field
14:06 (UTC+04)
Uzbekistan
Materials
Kyrgyzneftegaz opens tender to buy spare parts for special equipment, auto parts
14:06 (UTC+04)
Kyrgyzstan
Materials
Anglo Asian Mining appeals to int'l community on illegal exploitation of natural resources in Azerbaijan's Karabakh
13:44 (UTC+04)
Azerbaijan
Materials
Moscow Exchange plans to launch trading in Azerbaijani manat
13:36 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Turkmenistan increases oil refining volumes
13:26 (UTC+04)
Turkmenistan
Materials
Azerbaijan's Central Bank holds regular foreign exchange auction
13:05 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
IEA shares projections on global coal demand through 2025
12:58 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
CSTO crushes hopes of Armenia
12:53 (UTC+04)
Armenia
Materials
Iran's petrochemical sector increases its hydrocarbon revenues
12:52 (UTC+04)
Oil&Gas
Materials
Volume of gas to be supplied from Azerbaijan to Romania revealed
12:50 (UTC+04)
Oil&Gas
Materials
Uzbekistan Airways to increase frequency of flights to Tbilisi
12:49 (UTC+04)
Uzbekistan
Materials
Kazakhstan’s Almaty region to allocate extra funds for youth housing program
12:46 (UTC+04)
Kazakhstan
Materials
Kyrgyzstan notes drop in gasoline imports from Russia
12:42 (UTC+04)
Kyrgyzstan
Materials
Russian Peacekeepers' supply vehicles pass unhindered along Lachin road
12:42 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Russia records 5,994 daily COVID cases, 57 deaths — crisis center
12:41 (UTC+04)
Russia
Materials
Azerbaijani MP talks Armenian businessmen financing European Parliament members
12:33 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Tajikistan shares data on state budget revenues for 11M2022
12:23 (UTC+04)
Tajikistan
Materials
Iran discloses investments needed for country’s petrochemical sector
12:22 (UTC+04)
Oil&Gas
Materials
Azerbaijani Army holds training-methodological sessions (PHOTO)
12:15 (UTC+04)
Society
Materials
Revenues of state budget in Turkmenistan increase
12:05 (UTC+04)
Turkmenistan
Materials
Kazakhstan to host 10th anniversary OTS summit in 2023
12:01 (UTC+04)
Kazakhstan
Materials
"Golden Heart" Charity Gala Dinner and National Humanitarian Awards (FOTO/VIDEO)
11:55 (UTC+04)
Azerbaijan
Materials
Uzbekistan to launch large-scale industrial production in 2023
11:55 (UTC+04)
Uzbekistan
Materials
Uzbekistan eyes to allocate large funds on entrepreneurship dev't in 2023
11:43 (UTC+04)
Uzbekistan
Materials
Azerbaijan files new lawsuit against Armenian vandalism
11:41 (UTC+04)
Azerbaijan
Materials
Azerbaijani MPs condemn France's violation of rights of Corsican population
11:32 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Uzbekistan shares macroeconomic forecasts
11:31 (UTC+04)
Uzbekistan
Materials
Iran sees increase in GDP
11:31 (UTC+04)
Business
Materials
Azerbaijani peaceful protesters hold flash mob on Khankendi-Lachin road (PHOTO/VIDEO)
11:30 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Azerbaijani TABIB reveals salary of doctors working in its hospitals
11:21 (UTC+04)
Society
Materials
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical JSC opens tender for purchase of methanol
11:14 (UTC+04)
Tenders
Materials
Uzbek Commodity Exchange reveals weekly quotes of commodities for export
11:14 (UTC+04)
Uzbekistan
Materials
Azerbaijani TABIB reveals number of its services provided to population
11:13 (UTC+04)
Society
Materials
Moody’s upgrades Kazakh bank outlook, affirms rating
10:54 (UTC+04)
Kazakhstan
Materials
Сars of International Committee of Red Cross, ambulances pass along Azerbaijan's Lachin road (VIDEO)
10:49 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Iran’s raw steel exports down - ISPA
10:34 (UTC+04)
Business
Materials
EY Azerbaijan invites small and medium sized companies to take part in the ‘EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™’ 2022-2023 competition
10:32 (UTC+04)
Azerbaijan
Materials
Uzbekistan shares data on industrial production for 11M2022
10:31 (UTC+04)
Uzbekistan
Materials
Kazakhstan eyes reconstruction of energy plants
10:28 (UTC+04)
Kazakhstan
Materials
Representatives of Azerbaijani, Turkish Air Forces hold staff talks (PHOTO)
10:19 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Azerpost releases collection of stamps dedicated to Year of Shusha (PHOTO)
10:19 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Turkmenistan significantly increases foreign trade turnover
10:11 (UTC+04)
Turkmenistan
Materials
Georgia records growth in trade with Azerbaijan for 11M2022
10:09 (UTC+04)
Georgia
Materials
Russian peacekeepers' change positions on Khankendi-Lachin road
10:09 (UTC+04)
Society
Materials
Azerbaijani MoD denies false information of Armenia
10:08 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Iranian currency rates for December 20
09:53 (UTC+04)
Finance
Materials
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 20
09:50 (UTC+04)
Oil&Gas
Materials
Trade turnover between Georgia, Russia up in 11M2022
09:48 (UTC+04)
Georgia
Materials
Azerbaijani oil prices increase
09:48 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Azerbaijani currency rates for December 20
09:45 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Dushanbe thermal power plant in Tajikistan opens tender for repair work
09:43 (UTC+04)
Tajikistan
Materials
Oil prices inch up, but China COVID surge limits gains
09:35 (UTC+04)
Oil&Gas
Materials
Iran’s CBI unveils amount of foreign currency exchanged under NIMA rate
09:32 (UTC+04)
Finance
Materials
Lagazette - only alternative to Armenian media in France, French journalist says
09:08 (UTC+04)
Azerbaijan
Materials
Elon Musk says Twitter will restrict voting on major policy decisions to Blue members
08:54 (UTC+04)
Other News
Materials
China builds world's largest clean energy corridor
08:45 (UTC+04)
Other News
Materials
King Charles banknotes to enter UK circulation from mid-2024
08:17 (UTC+04)
Europe
Materials
Azerbaijan records freight traffic growth through TRACECA
07:49 (UTC+04)
Transport
Materials
Arton Capital reveals Turkmenistan's rank in its Passport Index 2022
07:48 (UTC+04)
Turkmenistan
Materials
ADY Express increases volume of cargo transportation with Uzbekistan
07:47 (UTC+04)
Transport
Materials
Kyrgyzstan aims to reform road infrastructure - official
07:46 (UTC+04)
Kyrgyzstan
Materials
Value of Tajikistan's electricity exports increases
07:43 (UTC+04)
Tajikistan
Materials
North Korea vows response to Japan’s new national security strategy
07:11 (UTC+04)
Other News
Materials
S.Korea reports 87,559 new COVID-19 cases
06:28 (UTC+04)
Other News
Materials
Twitter users say Elon Musk should step down as CEO in poll
05:51 (UTC+04)
Other News
Materials
US condemns latest North Korea launches, backs diplomacy
05:08 (UTC+04)
US
Materials
Egypt's Suez Canal earns record revenue of 7.9 bln USD in 2022
04:21 (UTC+04)
Arab World
Materials
Belarus deploys S-400, Iskander missile systems — Lukashenko
03:38 (UTC+04)
Other News
Materials
Two dead, one injured after shooting in U.S. city of Des Moines
03:01 (UTC+04)
US
Materials
UN chief calls for climate action
02:18 (UTC+04)
Other News
Materials
Israel discovers 2,000-year-old oil lamp
01:29 (UTC+04)
Israel
Materials
Russia, Belarus efficiently mitigating impact of sanctions — Putin
00:58 (UTC+04)
Russia
Materials
Co-op between think tanks of Azerbaijan, Mexico expands (PHOTO)
00:17 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Armenia reports new number of soldiers lost during September provocation
19 December 23:39 (UTC+04)
Armenia
Materials
Dmitry Savelyev criticizes Zatulin’s position on situation around Lachin road
19 December 23:36 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
FM Cavushoglu meets with ex-Afghan president Karzai in Ankara
19 December 23:35 (UTC+04)
Türkiye
Materials
Azerbaijani MFA responds to statements of Estonian Foreign Ministry
19 December 22:56 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
EU Monitoring Capacity in Armenia completes its mandate
19 December 22:45 (UTC+04)
Azerbaijan
Materials
Combat courage, valor of Colonel-Lieutenant Elshad Guliyev serve as example for young security officers - Sahil Karimli
19 December 22:23 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Canada to seize assets of sanctioned Russian oligarch Abramovich
19 December 21:47 (UTC+04)
Other News
Materials
EU approves measure to limit natural gas prices in effort to combat energy crisis
19 December 21:21 (UTC+04)
Europe
Materials
Another batch of humanitarian aid sent from Azerbaijan to Ukraine (PHOTO)
19 December 21:15 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Kazakhstan eyes introduction of tourist fee in Almaty
19 December 20:47 (UTC+04)
Kazakhstan
Materials
Turkish fintech service platform provider looks to start operations in Georgia
19 December 20:31 (UTC+04)
Georgia
Materials
Hungary to vote against gas price cap — Foreign Minister
19 December 20:05 (UTC+04)
Europe
Materials
Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia address co-op between countries (PHOTO)
19 December 19:40 (UTC+04)
Politics
Materials
Malaysian PM passes confidence vote
19 December 19:21 (UTC+04)
Other News
Materials
Uzbek Republican Stock Exchange unveils overall trading data for December 19
19 December 18:57 (UTC+04)
Uzbekistan
Materials
Kazakhstan sums up investments attracted to Astana in 2022
19 December 18:48 (UTC+04)
Kazakhstan
Materials
Price indexes of financial, industrial sectors fall on Uzbek stock exchange
19 December 18:22 (UTC+04)
Uzbekistan
Materials
Uzbekistan discloses value of construction work done over 11M2022
19 December 18:14 (UTC+04)
Uzbekistan
Materials
Azerbaijan reveals number of privatized real estate units since January 2022
19 December 18:11 (UTC+04)
Business
Materials
Movlan Pashayev spoke at the Annual Innovation Summit 2022 (PHOTO)
19 December 18:02 (UTC+04)
Azerbaijan
Materials
Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund shares volume of provided loans
19 December 17:52 (UTC+04)
Economy
Materials
Turkmenistan boosts gas production, export in 11M2022
19 December 17:51 (UTC+04)
Turkmenistan
Materials
Read more
Sign In
Login
Forgot password?
Other ways to register
Login with Facebook
Login with Google
Login with Twitter
Register
Sign Up
Register
Other ways to register
Login with Facebook
Login with Google
Login with Twitter
Sign In
Password reset
Reset
Sign In