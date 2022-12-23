Photo report from Baku's new Khojasan metro station

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The Khojasan station of the Baku Metro and the Khojasan depot have been put into operation today, Trend reports.

The Khojasan metro station is the fourth station of the purple line Baku metro. The total area of the complex is 4,200 square meters, and the length of the station platform is 144 meters.

The station is going to play a huge role in eliminating the transport problem of people, moving in the direction of the village of Lokbatan and the Sadarak shopping center.

The Khojasan station is located at the beginning of the line and is going to create conditions for ensuring intensive train traffic in accordance with the needs of passengers.

Trend presents a photo report made by Trend News Agency's photographer Seymur Ismayilov: