Azerbaijani defense minister inspects mobilization support base (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 4. Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the ministry's leadership visited the mobilization support base of the Land Forces, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

First, the ministry's officials laid flowers before the bust of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, erected at the support base, and paid tribute to his memory.

The minister inspected the base's artillery, combat and vehicle equipment, inquired about their technical state, and inspected readiness level of personnel.

Furthermore, the official gave relevant instructions regarding the timely maintenance of weapons and military equipment in compliance with safety regulations.

Colonel General Hasanov set specific tasks for the relevant officials to increase the efficiency of the sessions, field and combat training exercises held with the reserve military officers during the new training period.