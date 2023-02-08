Türkiye earthquake death toll reaches 6,957

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 8 February 2023 12:21 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The number of people who died as a result of the earthquake in Türkiye has reached 6,957, and the number of injured – 38,224, Trend reports.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

