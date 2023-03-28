Azerbaijan confirms 74 more COVID-19 cases, 6 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Azerbaijan has detected 74 new COVID-19 cases, 6 patients have recovered, and 4 have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 829,494 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 818,115 of them have recovered, and 10,175 people have died. Currently, 204 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,721 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,553,412 tests have been conducted so far.