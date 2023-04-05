Azerbaijan Naval Forces conduct raiding drills (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Raiding drills with the participation of ships of Azerbaijan's Naval Forces were held in the country's sector of the Caspian Sea in accordance with the approved training plan, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry.

The main objectives of the drills are to organize the raid service, improve marine skills, and ensure interoperability between the ship crews.

Previously, the Command-Staff Exercises were held in Azerbaijan's Naval Forces in September 2022.

In accordance with the plan of the exercises, the ships, which were put on alert and left the port, anchored in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea and organized the protection of the energy infrastructure.