Results of qualification competitions among seniors announced in Baku - AGF Trophy Int'l Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. As part of the first day of the 3rd AGF (Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation) Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Azerbaijan's capital Baku, the finalists among the seniors in hoop and ball exercises were determined, Trend reports.

In the hoop exercise among the seniors, Zohra Agamirova representing Azerbaijan received 34.450 points, Eva Blanca Gyulai from Hungary - 30.550 points, Nora Demier from Switzerland - 30.450 points, Alina Gezalova from Azerbaijan - 30.300 points, Veronica Sturmilova from Moldova - 30.000 points, Lamar Behairi from Egypt - 29.250 points, Elizaveta Lugovskikh from Montenegro - 28.600 points, and Sevara Khaitova from Kyrgyzstan with 23.700 points reached the finals.

In the ball exercise among the seniors, Zohra Agamirova representing Azerbaijan received 33.550 points, Alina Gezalova from Azerbaijan -31.700 points, Evelin Viktória Kocsis from Hungary - 31.250 points, Evgenia Karaman from Moldova - 27.550 points, Elizaveta Lugovskikh from Montenegro - 27.350 points, Lamar Behairi from Egypt - 26.550 points, Sevara Khaitova from Kyrgyzstan - 26.300 points, and Lhagvatsetseg Erdenebayar from Mongolia with 26.250 points reached the finals.

Furthermore, today, teams performed in group exercises among adult gymnasts, who presented exercises with 5 hoops. The result of the Azerbaijani team in this program amounted to 36.200 points, while the Polish team reached 34.250 points.

At the same time, the competitions of the International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament AGF Trophy are held on April 14-16 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. In this competition, about 119 gymnasts from 14 countries of the world are participating.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan is represented by 38 gymnasts - of which 20 graces perform in an individual program (6 seniors, 14 juniors), and 18 athletes perform as part of teams in group exercises (1 adult team, 2 junior teams).