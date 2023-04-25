Rhythmic gymnastics - most beautiful and graceful sport - young gymnast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. Rhythmic gymnastics is the most beautiful and graceful sport, Gular Asadova, a young gymnast and participant of the 28th Baku Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics, held at the Baku Olympic Sports Complex on April 25-27, told Trend.

"I like to do rhythmic gymnastics, I think it is the most beautiful and graceful sport. It is also very spectacular. Today numerous spectators came to support us, so it's nice that they applaud us and rejoice when we demonstrate good elements," the gymnast said.

In addition, Asadova (9 years old), who performs in the kids age category, said that she has been satisfied with her performance on the first day of the competition.

"Tomorrow I will present a program with a ball, and I hope that I will get good points. I want to please the coach with my sporting achievements. Previously, I also participated in competitions organized not only in Azerbaijan but also abroad, where I won prizes," the young gymnast pointed out.

Among the competitors, there are representatives of the Ojag Sports Club, the Specialized Children-Youth Gymnastics School of Olympic Reserves, the Republican Complex Sports School, the Palace of Water Sports, Zira Culture Centre, the Shagan Olympic Sports Complex Stadium, the Grasiya Sports Club, who will participate in the competitions.

At the championship, gymnasts in the age categories: kids born in 2013-2015, pre-juniors born in 2011-2012, and juniors born in 2008-2010 perform in an individual program and team composition in group exercises.

Meanwhile, on the first day of the championship competitions, athletes in the kids and pre-juniors age categories demonstrate exercises without objects.