Formula 2 main race of F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicks off (LIVE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. The main race of Formula 2 as part of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has kicked off in Baku, Trend reports.

The race will last for one hour, and the winner will be determined.

The first day of the Grand Prix, which started on April 28, featured free practice session and qualifying races of the Formula 1 and Formula 2.

Ferrari pilot Charles Leclerc won the Formula 1 qualifying race. Red Bull driver Max Verstappen came in second, and another Ferrari driver Sergio Perez took the third place.

The pilot of the Prema Racing team, Oliver Bearman, won the qualifying race of the Formula 2 teams. In the 30-minute race, Enzo Fittipaldi of the Rodin Carlin team came in second and ART Grand Prix driver Théo Pourchaire came in third.

On the second day of the race, on April 29, short sprint races of the Formula 1 and Formula 2 teams took place.

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez won the first sprint race of the Formula 1 season. Charles Leclerc of Ferrari took second place, and Perez's teammate Max Verstappen took third place.

The winner of the first sprint race of the Formula 2 teams was Oliver Bearman from Prema Racing.