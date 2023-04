BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. A crash has occurred during the main race of Formula 2 within Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Trend reports.

Formula car of Brad Benavides from the PHM Racing team crashed into the safety barrier.

The main race of Formula 2 as part of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has kicked off in Baku.

The race will last for one hour, and the winner will be determined.