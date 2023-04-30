Fan from Philippines ready to visit Baku every year for Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. I am ready to come to Baku every year for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, a fan from Philippines Joel Pojas told Trend.

"I have been familiar with the hospitality of your country for a long time. This is my second visit to Azerbaijan. This time the purpose of my trip is to witness the world-famous race in Baku. I can say that the Baku track is excellent in all respects. I am an avid fan of Fernando Alonso, I really hope that he will win. It is with great pleasure that I am ready to visit your country many more times for the race, as well as for delicious food and friendly people," he said .

The first day of the Grand Prix, which started on April 28, featured free practice session and qualifying races of the Formula 1 and Formula 2. On the second day of the race, on April 29, short sprint races of the Formula 1 and Formula 2 teams took place. The main races are taking place today, following which the winners will be determined.