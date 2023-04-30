AlphaTauri team pilot stops participating in Formula 1 Grand Prix in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. One of the participants of the main race of Formula 2 as part of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2023 has stopped participating, Trend reports.

The reason behind it was smoke in the Formula car of the AlphaTauri team pilot Nyck de Vries.

The first day of the Grand Prix, which started on April 28, featured free practice session and qualifying races of the Formula 1 and Formula 2. On the second day of the race, on April 29, short sprint races of the Formula 1 and Formula 2 teams took place. The main races are taking place today, following which the winners will be determined.