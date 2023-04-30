Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Everyone should come to Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix at least once in life - fan from China

Society Materials 30 April 2023 19:24 (UTC +04:00)
Everyone should come to Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix at least once in life - fan from China

Nazrin Babayeva
Nazrin Babayeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. Everyone should come to the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix at least once in life, a Chinese fan Michael Lee told Trend.

"My family and I came here four days ago, three of which we spent watching the races. It was the greatest three days of our lives. I am a fan of Fernando Alonso from the Aston Martin team. My children like the Ferrari team, in particular Charles Leclerc. We all experienced incredible emotions and felt the whole atmosphere of your country in these races. We plan to come to Baku again next year and enjoy the hospitality of people, sights, music and, of course, food," he said.

The main race of the 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix took place April 30.

Red Bull pilot Sergio Perez won the race. Pérez's teammate Max Verstappen came in second and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc came in third.

