Baku hosting int'l event on "Improvement of qualifications of world heritage specialists" (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. An international event on "Improvement of qualifications of world heritage specialists" is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

The event, for the first time, at the invitation of the UNESCO advisory body - International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), has brought together experts and specialists in the field of cultural heritage from 17 countries of the world.

Representatives of Türkiye, Poland, Israel, France, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Russia, Romania, Moldova, Georgia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Egypt, Oman and other countries are participating in the event.

Azerbaijan has a number of properties inscribed on he World Heritage List of UNESCO. Among them are Gobustan Rock Art Cultural Landscape, Historic Centre of Sheki with the Khan’s Palace, Walled City of Baku with the Shirvanshah's Palace and Maiden Tower, etc.

In April 2023, Azerbaijan said it submitted its proposal (on the country's Hirkan Forests) for the UNESCO World Heritage Committee's transnational nomination at the end of 2022.

Meanwhile, it should also be noted that as a result of the Karabakh war and Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani lands, a lot of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage suffered enormous damage.