Explosion occurred in hostel building in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations "112" received information about an explosion in a hostel building on I. Anashkin Street, Bakikhanov village, Sabunchu district of Baku, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.

In connection with the information received, the forces of the Special Risk Rescue Service and the State Fire Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were immediately involved in the scene.

During the assessment of the operational situation at the scene, it was established that, according to the preliminary version, as a result of a domestic gas leak, which was not accompanied by a fire, an explosion and destruction occurred on the first floor of a two-story dormitory building

The forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations removed the body of one person from the rubble, two people were injured as a result of the incident.

Necessary security measures were taken on the spot by the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The incident is being investigated.