Registration of vintage car-race embarks in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. Baku will host a vintage car race organized by the Automobile Federation of Azerbaijan (AAF) and "Zhara Events" on August 26, registration of which has already started, Trend reports.

This event, which has already become traditional, will be organized in a different format this year. Thus, on August 26, vintage cars will follow the route from the territory in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center to the Sea Breeze recreation center, where an exhibition of cars and a retro-style concert will take place.

During the entertainment program, quizzes will be held and prizes will be awarded in various categories. On the second day of the event (August 27) the vintage car exhibition and entertainment program will continue.

Vintage cars produced before 1983 can be registered to participate in the race until August 10, 2023, via the AAF e-mail address ([email protected]) or by phone (+99450) 295 01 00.