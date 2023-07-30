Works by Azerbaijani, European composers showcased at Gabala Festival's open stage (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. On the evening of July 29, the 13th Gabala International Music Festival delighted music enthusiasts with a concert program presented on the open concert stage, Trend reports.

The concert commenced with an overture from Mozart's opera "The Abduction from the Seraglio," performed by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli, under the direction of Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov, the artistic director and chief conductor of the orchestra.

Conducted by Mustafa Mehmandarov, the concert featured performances by soloists and laureates of international competitions: Yuriy Sayutkin (piano, Türkiye/Azerbaijan), Dennis Hasanov (violin, Russia), People's Artists Yegana Akhundova (piano), and Murad Adigozelzade (piano), presenting works by Azerbaijani and world composers.

The audience enjoyed musical pieces such as Maurice Ravel's "Piano Concerto for the Left Hand," Camille Saint-Saëns' "Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso," Alexander Tsfasman's "Jazz Suite for Piano and Orchestra," and fragments from the "Concerto for Piano and Orchestra" by the renowned Azerbaijani composer Arif Malikov.

As the festival continues, the Heydar Aliyev Congress Center will present chamber music to the public on July 30 at 18:00 (GMT+4).