Former Azerbaijani prime minister passes away

Society Materials 31 July 2023 20:58 (UTC +04:00)
Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Former Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Surat Huseynov has died in one of the Istanbul clinics, Trend reports.

As a result of a prolonged illness, he began to have gastric bleeding, as a result of which he fell into a coma. Doctors were unable to bring him out.

Rumors have spread on social media about the death of Huseynov this afternoon.

Although it was noted that he died of a heart attack when the plane flying from Moscow landed in Istanbul, it later became known that he fell into a coma and was placed in one of the private hospitals.

