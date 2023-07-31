Former Azerbaijani prime minister passes away

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. Former Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Surat Huseynov has died in one of the Istanbul clinics, Trend reports.

As a result of a prolonged illness, he began to have gastric bleeding, as a result of which he fell into a coma. Doctors were unable to bring him out.

Rumors have spread on social media about the death of Huseynov this afternoon.

Although it was noted that he died of a heart attack when the plane flying from Moscow landed in Istanbul, it later became known that he fell into a coma and was placed in one of the private hospitals.